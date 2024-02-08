Details Behind AEW Launching Romantic Comedy Series Starting On Valentines Day

AEW has many pots on the stove at the moment, with none perhaps more important than AEW Revolution on March 3, the site of Sting's retirement match, and "AEW Dynamite: Big Business" on March 13, which many believe will feature the AEW debut of Mercedes Mone. There's still plenty of time before those two events, however, and AEW will look to keep itself busy in the meantime by stepping into uncharted territory; romantic comedy.

Taking to X Thursday morning, AEW announced that an upcoming romantic comedy series, "Johnny Loves Taya," would be debuting on the promotion's YouTube channel starting on Valentine's Day. As given away by the title, the show will focus on AEW/Ring of Honor power couple Johnny TV and Taya Valkyrie and will see the release of new episodes every week. A trailer for the show was also included, revealing the show would feature at least one appearance from fellow AEW star Rey Fenix.

Coming to #AEW's YouTube channel on Valentine's Day, it's Johnny Loves Taya!

"Johnny Loves Taya" was initially announced by Taya back on Christmas 2023, though she provided no further details at the time regarding its release. The couple met while working in Lucha Underground back in 2015, married in 2018, and would later work together in TNA before both signed with AEW in 2023.

Though Taya was most recently seen on AEW TV last week, coming up short against long-time rival Deonna Purrazzo on "AEW Dynamite," she and TV have kept busy on "ROH on HonorClub," where Taya currently holds an undefeated record in singles competition. The couple has also become embroiled in a feud with Dalton Castle, after TV cost Castle a shot at the ROH TV Title at ROH Final Battle in December.