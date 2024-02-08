Swerve Strickland Has Just Two Words After AEW Dynamite Match With Hangman Adam Page

The opening match of last night's "AEW Dynamite" was another clash between rivals Swerve Strickland and "Hangman" Adam Page. In this follow-up to their acclaimed Texas Death Match at AEW Full Gear, the two went to a 30-minute time-limit draw. At the end of the bout, Strickland pushed for the match to continue while Page, playing the heel, argued that Strickland didn't beat him and didn't deserve to become the number one contender.

Before anything else could happen, commentator Tony Schiavone announced that both Strickland and Page would challenge for the AEW World Championship, with a three-way match including Samoa Joe booked for AEW Revolution. A few hours after last night's match, Strickland posted his brief thoughts to social media platform X.

............... worth it pic.twitter.com/y93wDh6PWJ — The Realest Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) February 8, 2024

Like the previous matches between Strickland and Page, their most recent contest was intense and full of personal animosity. At several points, it looked as though one competitor had the other beat, only for the man in trouble to work his way into a better position. Just before the bell rang for the draw, it looked certain that Strickland had Page beat, but the match came to a close.

Revolution is now just under a month away and the card is already shaping together. In addition to the three-way for the AEW World Championship, Sting will wrestle his final match, defending the newly-won AEW World Team Championship with Darby Allin against the Young Bucks. Additionally, Toni Storm will defend the AEW Women's World Championship against Deonna Purrazzo and Roderick Strong will challenge Orange Cassidy for the AEW International Championship.