Wrestling Inc.'s Dream Card For WWE WrestleMania XL

We're not far away from WWE's WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event in Las Vegas, where we will (presumably) finally learn who will challenge Roman Reigns at "The Grandaddy Of 'Em All." Everyone seems to have an opinion on the subject, along with all the other matches they want to see on this year's Mania card.

That got us thinking — what about our staffers? What's their ideal WrestleMania XL? And what would happen if we asked them all for their dream Mania cards, then combined them to see what the show would look like if we went with the most popular matches? After that, it was just a matter of time before we sent the word around — though we did give our staff three guidelines:

No more than 10 matches. This assumes five matches per night; yes, there will probably be more than that, but we didn't want to be doing this all day long. Everyone was to assume WWE would begin building to their ideal Mania XL card at tonight's press event. We're not re-writing what has already been done, but rather putting out our preferred version of how things could go from here. Which leads us to... Our staff were asked to keep things at least somewhat realistic, by which I mean, a magically healed CM Punk was not allowed to appear on anyone's dream Mania card.

We didn't end up breaking things down by Night 1 and Night 2, though there would be a few different ways to mix and match. What we have here are 10 matches that represent the aggregate version of Wrestlng Inc's ideal WrestleMania XL. Disagree? Tell us about it in the comments.