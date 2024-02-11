Why Tommy Dreamer Is Suprised By WWE's Recent Main Roster Call-Ups

In years past, the days and weeks after the annual WWE WrestleMania event have served as the time for the company to bring developmental talent up to the main roster. However, with WrestleMania still almost two months away, recent weeks have seen several performers from "WWE NXT" make their way to the main roster, temporarily or seemingly for good. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," former WWE and ECW star Tommy Dreamer commented on the ongoing situation.

"I am [surprised]," Dreamer said. "It's interesting, and why it's different is because of ... WrestleMania. Where do all these stories go? And I think it's also, 'Hey, it's card subject to change,' once Punk got hurt and everything just got re-shuffled."

The last-minute changes in planning may shuffle some of the recent call-ups or returns out of the way, and Dreamer said that can make someone worry if they're ever going to get another shot at a WrestleMania match. It's just a matter of filling out the top of the card and seeing where some of the "NXT" talent might fit in.

"NXT" stars Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, and Trick Williams have all made recent appearances on WWE's main roster, though it seems they'll continue appearing on "NXT" for now. On the other hand, former "WWE NXT" Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton has become an official member of the "SmackDown" roster. As of now, it's not clear if any of them will have a presence at WrestleMania, though all four were involved at the WWE Royal Rumble last month.

