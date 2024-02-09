WWE Star Seth Rollins Offers Knee Injury Update

Last month, following a World Heavyweight Championship defense against Jinder Mahal on "WWE Raw," Seth Rollins revealed that he was dealing with a torn MCL and a meniscus injury, just months ahead of WWE WrestleMania 40. For now, it seems WWE intends for Rollins to participate in the big event, hopefully implying the injury isn't too severe. Appearing on "The Rich Eisen Show," Rollins offered an update on the status of his knee.

"The knee's good," Rollins said. "I really kind of turned a corner this week with the rehab. I'm feeling really good. I think [I'll be back in] another three or four weeks or so. I'm not exactly sure, but I'll definitely be back before WrestleMania. I will be healthy and ready to go, 100%, at WrestleMania, no questions."

Yesterday evening, Rollins appeared alongside Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson at the WWE WrestleMania Kickoff press conference. It's still not exactly clear how Rollins will factor into this year's WrestleMania, but he seems to be involved in the feud pitting Rhodes against Reigns and Johnson. Additionally, the Men's Elimination Chamber match will take place later this month, possibly setting Rollins up with another opponent to worry about while Rhodes faces Reigns in the main event of night two.

Rollins has held the World Heavyweight Championship since the company re-introduced the title in the middle of last year. In recent weeks, following comments made by Rollins about Reigns, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion laid out claims that Rollins' title is a secondary championship, possibly adding some extra heat to a feud between the former Shield teammates.

