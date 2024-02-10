Backstage News On WWE Reaction To Jade Cargill Super Bowl Commercial, Potential Brand

Jade Cargill has already made a big impression in WWE since signing with the company in September 2023. She has made appearances on "WWE Raw," "WWE Smackdown," and "WWE NXT," finished third in the 2024 women's Royal Rumble match, and has started appearing in commercials in the lead up to the 2024 Super Bowl. Cargill was recently seen delivering a frog splash to actress Aubrey Plaza in the Mountain Dew Super Bowl commercial, and it looks like there are big things on the horizon for the former AEW TBS Champion.

So much so that according to PWInsider, WWE are looking to place Cargill on the "Smackdown" brand in the lead-up to WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. Whether this means she will remain on the brand post-WrestleMania remains to be seen, as the company usually holds its annual draft a few weeks after. However, the recent publicity Cargill has gotten from appearing in the commercial has led WWE to believe she would attract more eyes to the product if she were on "Smackdown." PWInsider also reported that WWE were very happy with Cargill's performance in the commercial, claiming it has added prestige to both Cargill and WWE itself.

As far as an opponent for Cargill at WrestleMania 40, there are a number of different avenues WWE could go down. She had the stand-off with Bianca Belair at the Royal Rumble that fans had been dreaming of since Cargill debuted in AEW back in 2021, with that being dubbed "a dream match" by many fans. Cargill also eliminated Nia Jax and Naomi from the Royal Rumble, and with Naomi recently being signed to "Smackdown," that's another grudge match that could be built towards. As could a bout with Liv Morgan, who was the one to eliminate Cargill from the Rumble match, which prompted Cargill to say after her elimination that she will have to do her homework on Morgan as she wasn't prepared for her.