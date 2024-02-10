Injured WWE Star Returns To In-Ring Action At NXT Live Event

WWE has been bitten by the injury bug so far in 2024, with many of the company's top stars being forced onto the shelf to heal. Seth Rollins suffered a knee injury against Jinder Mahal, CM Punk injured his shoulder in the Royal Rumble match, and Cora Jade tore her ACL just weeks after returning to the ring. However, there is some positive injury news to report, as "WWE NXT" star Sol Ruca has made her in-ring return. The 24-year old ruptured her ACL in April 2023. which eventually required surgery, but she recently made her return at an "NXT" Live Event in Crystal River, Florida. Ruca teamed up with Brinley Reece for a tag team match against Jacy Jayne and Thea Hail of Chase U, which Ruca and Reece went on to lose.

Before her injury, Ruca was riding a wave of momentum in "NXT" that saw her challenge for the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championship in January 2023 alongside Alba Fyre. Her springboard backflip cutter also went viral on social media for how unique it was, to which she credited her gymnastics background for being able to perform it, but her injury stopped all of that. There is no word on when Ruca could return to television, but with the Roadblock TV special coming up on March 5, WWE might be preparing Ruca for a return that can get her back to where she was before her injury.

Ruca's ACL injury was the latest (at the time) in a long line of knee injuries that the women of "NXT" had been suffering from. Nikkita Lyons and Wendy Choo went down with the same injury, as did Tegan Nox, and given the fact Jade has become the latest name added to the list, many have questioned the training techniques and practices that go on in the WWE Performance Center.