Matt Hardy Banks On This Former WWE Star Joining AEW

Last Wednesday, AEW President Tony Khan announced that his company will be returning to the Boston area on March 13 for a special edition of "AEW Dynamite," which is titled "Big Business." Following this news, reports stated that "Big Business" is expected to coincide with the AEW debut of Mercedes Mone (formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE). While it is yet to be seen if Mone's reported debut will become a reality, AEW star Matt Hardy is confident that it will.

"I don't know, but I would bank on it," Hardy said on a recent episode of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy."

When asked what Mone's arrival would mean for the company, Hardy asserted that it would spark massive growth, especially for AEW's roster of women. "It's gonna definitely boost the women's division without a doubt. I mean, she's one of the top women in the world. She has a huge, loyal, dedicated following, so yeah, it would be a big deal. It'd be a huge boost to the women's division."

Following her exit from WWE in 2022, Mone transformed herself into "The CEO," primarily wrestling for NJPW and STARDOM. However, in May 2023, Mone fractured her ankle, leaving her out of action for many months. While sidelined, Mone traveled across the pond for AEW All In, where her attendance was spotlighted during the pre-show festivities.

Several AEW talent have expressed interest in seeing Mone join their roster in recent months, one of which is former TBS Champion Kris Statlander, who previously stated that she wanted to challenge her in a match.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.