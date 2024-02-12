Kawasaki Super Bowl Ad Features Stone Cold Steve Austin, Mullets

Each year fans eagerly anticipate the Super Bowl ads as much as the game itself, and during this year's Super Bowl LVIII, WWE legend "Stone Cold" Steve Austin was featured in one.

Austin appeared in an ad for the Japanese automobile company Kawasaki to promote their Ridge side-by-side truck. "The Texas Rattlesnake" sported a mullet in the ad, which played a central role in the ad's theme, with the caption "business in the front, party in the back" the main theme of the ad. In a whimsical twist, every animal or person in the truck's path ended up sporting a mullet as it rolled by.

The WWE Hall of Famer had teased the ad's airing during the Super Bowl a few days prior to the event. He posted a photo of himself with a mullet, wearing his trademark Austin shirt with the numbers "2:11," signifying the date of the Super Bowl.

New WWE star Jade Cargill was another pro wrestler who appeared in a Super Bowl ad this year, as her Mountain Dew ad, featuring actress Aubrey Plaza, also aired during one of the commercial breaks. In the ad, the former AEW star leaped off the top rope to land a frog splash on the actress.

The WWE also decided to capitalize on the Super Bowl's popularity by dropping a teaser trailer for this year's WrestleMania, which featured Roman Reigns, The Rock, Seth Rollins, and Cody Rhodes. This Sunday's Super Bowl was won by the Kansas City Chiefs, who defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22.