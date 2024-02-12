Tommy Dreamer Lays Out How Scott D'Amore Is The 'Heart And Soul Of TNA'

Last week, TNA Wrestling's former President, Scott D'Amore, was let go by parent company Anthem Sports & Entertainment. Following his departure, many members of the TNA roster spoke out on social media in tribute to the executive. Speaking on a recent edition of "Busted Open Radio," TNA star and producer Tommy Dreamer offered his perspective on D'Amore and his exit.

According to Dreamer, he spent more than 10 hours using his phone on the day that D'Amore was fired, including responding to emails, attending Zoom meetings, and speaking to members of the roster. The former ECW star was so swept up that he wound up forgetting to eat.

"There's a lot of people that I really, really care about affected by this decision," Dreamer said.

Later in the show, the topic returned to D'Amore. Dreamer credited his former boss with putting in a great deal of work to elevate the promotion.

"He is the heart and soul of TNA," Dreamer continued. "I've known him forever. He's one of my closest and dearest friends. [It's] hard when you get [this] type of news; hard for the talent, hard for so many people, because you've worked so long together with him."

The reason given for D'Amore's termination by Anthem was that the company wanted to take a more hands-on approach with TNA. Anthem Entertainment Group President Anthony Cicione was chosen as the next TNA President.

D'Amore was said to have been pressing Anthem to invest more money into the TNA budget and wanted to sign WWE star Braun Strowman. The idea was reportedly to build around Strowman as a major star, but there was no belief within Anthem that Strowman would have a major impact on business. The company passed on him and Strowman would later return to WWE.

