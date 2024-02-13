AEW's Dustin Rhodes Discusses The Evolution Of Wrestling Legend Sting

AEW World Tag Team Champion Sting has had a decorated career in pro wrestling, undergoing numerous gimmick and persona changes over the years. During a recent interview with "Sports Guys Talking Wrestling," Dustin Rhodes reflected on "The Icon's" many gimmicks and his hopes for Sting's retirement this year.

According to Rhodes, wrestling fans must study Sting's character evolution. "When you are introduced to Sting, the Surfer Sting, the different paint in the beginning, in the '90s, to where he's at now and the growth he's had, and just his stardom and being as popular as he's [been], and a mega superstar, that's him. All encompassed."

Rhodes continued, recalling his early years working with Sting and noted that it's also impressive to still see him compete today. "To watch him still doing it now at his age, on his retirement, not b**ching, not complaining, not politicking, doing his work. He's a man's man, and he's really taken this to the next level, and I really respect him a lot."

Additionally, he praised the pairing of Sting and Darby Allin and how "The Icon" still tries to entertain fans with many of his insane stunts. "He wants to entertain them as best as he can at his age. I'm almost 55; I know he's 64, but that is incredible to do that to your body because everything hurts like a mother... Especially the older you get." However, he noted that Allin would likely face physical issues later in his career, but he still praised both men for their passion.

