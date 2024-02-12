Konnan Recalls Chat With Former AEW Star Andrade El Idolo About Returning To WWE

The 2024 Royal Rumble matches were full of surprises, with one of the most notable being the return of Andrade to WWE. The former "NXT" Champion wrapped up his time in AEW at the end of 2023 after an impressive showing in the inaugural Continental Classic tournament, as well as a feud with "The Redeemer" Miro and a brief stop to his first home of CMLL. There was a lot of speculation surrounding the now-former AEW star as to whether or not he would go back to WWE, but one person who had an idea of what he would do was Konnan.

On a recent edition of the "Keepin' It 100" podcast, the former WCW star stated that he bumped into Andrade at a WrestleCade event in November 2023, where the then-AEW star wrestled Impact Wrestling's "Speedball" Mike Bailey. He then asked what Andrade's next move was, and the WWE star dropped a big hint. "I go, 'Hey man, you going to WWE? You going to stay in AEW?' Konnan said. "He kind of told me to read between the lines that he was leaving. So I knew for a long time that he was leaving."

Andrade has been officially signed to the "WWE Raw" brand but has yet to wrestle a match outside his return at the Royal Rumble. At the time of writing, it's unclear what his creative plans will be on the road to WrestleMania 40, but it's safe to say that fans worldwide are eager to see the former AEW star back in action.

