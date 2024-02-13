Damian Priest Shares Confusion About WWE's Elimination Chamber Match

A little less than two weeks remain until WWE Elimination Chamber in Perth, Australia, where a Men's and Women's Elimination Chamber match will take place to determine who will challenge for the WWE World Heavyweight and WWE Women's World Championships at WrestleMania 40 respectively. Even with that sort of opportunity, however, Judgment Day's Damian Priest is quite content to find himself nowhere near the Men's Chamber match.

In an interview with "The West Sport" to promote the upcoming PLE, Priest, who competed in a Chamber match last year, revealed that he wasn't all that high on that style of match, and remains confused as to why so many wrestlers wish to take part in it.

"I just remember thinking 'Why do people want to be in these matches?'" Priest said. "For me, I'm glad I got to do one, but I'm not jumping first in line to get into another one."

Fortunately for Priest, he doesn't have to enter an Elimination Chamber match to secure a World Heavyweight Title match, as he can receive a title shot any time he wants thanks to his Money in the Bank briefcase. Priest has held the briefcase since winning the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match last July in England, and has teased cashing in the title shot several times since then.

While he won't be setting foot in the Chamber match, Priest will still be active at the PLE, alongside fellow Judgment Day member Finn Balor. The duo will defend the Undisputed WWE Team Championships against Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate, following the latter team's victory in the Tag Team Championship Contender Series this past Friday on "SmackDown."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The West Sport" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription