Backstage Report On AEW Star Having A Match At Revolution 2024

Last year, Will Ospreay revealed that he would be leaving New Japan Pro-Wrestling and becoming an official member of the AEW roster. With Ospreay having now wrapped up his obligations to NJPW, he's imminently bound for his new company, and it sounds as though the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion may be in action sooner rather than later.

Journalist Dave Meltzer, responding to a listener question on today's "Wrestling Observer Radio," shared that he's been told "by someone who would know" that Ospreay will wrestle at the upcoming AEW Revolution pay-per-view. No possible opponent was mentioned, though Meltzer speculated that Ospreay would appear on the February 21 edition of "AEW Dynamite" to set up whatever match will take place.

Though he has yet to become an official member of the roster, Ospreay has wrestled matches in AEW's past as part of the promotion's partnership with NJPW. In addition to various tag and trios matches, Ospreay has wrestled singles bouts in AEW against Chris Jericho, Orange Cassidy, and Dax Harwood. The match against Jericho took place at last year's AEW All In, in Ospreay's hometown — London, England.

AEW Revolution will take place on March 3, 2024, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. The event will feature Sting's retirement match as he teams up with Darby Allin to defend the AEW World Tag Team Championship against the Young Bucks. Additionally, the pay-per-view will include a three-way match between Samoa Joe, "Hangman" Adam Page, and Swerve Strickland for Joe's AEW World Championship. Other matches include "Timeless" Toni Storm against Deonna Purrazzo, Eddie Kingston vs. Bryan Danielson, and more.

