WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T Discusses The Rock-Roman Reigns Angle

The Rock made a triumphant return earlier this year, and quickly made his WrestleMania intentions clear. Shortly after the Royal Rumble, Rock seemingly usurped Cody Rhodes' main event shot at WrestleMania, but then turned heel and aligned himself with Roman Reigns. On "The Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker T commented on the angle and the way forward.

According to Booker, the angle simply works and he suggested that at the end of the day, it's all a matter of family to The Rock and Reigns. "The Rock/Cody thing? Man, it's blood thicker than water, man. That's the angle. It just works! There's nothing you need to do to fix [it]." Following this, Booker commented on the online backlash the angle faced when Rhodes gave his main event away and praised Rock for playing into his heel persona again. "Everybody was talking about it, everybody was upset, now they got what they want and it went viral! The Rock playing that heel mode for a second, I loved it, it was wrestling! Straight out of the playbook."

However, Booker interestingly suggested that Rock might ultimately betray Reigns in the end and that he's simply playing "The Tribal Chief" at this stage. "Rock? He the OG. He'll let Roman feel like he's at the head of the table, but he's going to navigate this whole situation. Everything going to go [his way]. I like the dynamic of it."

