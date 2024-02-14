WWE's Damian Priest Touches On The Judgment Day's Dynamic On-Screen And Off

While The Judgment Day may portray menacing characters on-screen, Damian Priest suggests that the faction (comprised of Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and himself) tends to display a more light-hearted energy off-screen. During a recent interview with "The West Sport," Priest opened up about the inner dynamics of The Judgment Day, both in front of the WWE cameras and behind the scenes.

"Of course everybody wants to pick the top people [to be in a group with them], which I would say we're all top people anyway, but this group of misfits that got thrown together, we became so close," Priest said. "Some of us were friends before, but obviously in the Judgment Day, we're around each other all the time, even off camera, even when we're just traveling and doing the drives. We're in the cars together, and we've become legit like a family. It's not just for entertainment purposes, so everything you see on screen is natural and organic because that's the way we really are around each other. Maybe we're a little goofier without the cameras, but that'd be the only difference — that we have a little bit more laughing situations."

Priest's stablemate Rhea Ripley recently echoed similar sentiments, stating that although the Judgment Day members originate from various parts of the world, they naturally bonded together. Ripley also highlighted the group's ability to have fun while being their authentic selves — a combination she believes to be a major factor to their success in WWE.

