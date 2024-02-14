Tony Khan Announces Texas Death Match Between Two Current Champions For AEW Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan has announced that this week's "AEW Dynamite" will feature a Texas Death match between AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy and Matt Taven.

Khan announced on social media that Cassidy had laid out a challenge to any member of the Undisputed Kingdom to a match, and Taven — one-half of the ROH Tag Team Champions — accepted it. In another post on X, Khan stated that Cassidy will be "coming for blood on Valentine's Day" ahead of next month's AEW Revolution pay-per-view.

Cassidy has been in a feud with the Undisputed Kingdom, and on last week's "AEW Rampage," he teamed with Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero to face Taven, Mike Bennett, and Roderick Strong of the Undisputed Kingdom. Taven and co. got the win over Cassidy, Beretta, and Romero, and the Undisputed Kingdom inflicted further damage on the AEW International Champion on last week's "AEW Collision," when they attacked him after his win over Tomohiro Ishii for his title. This Wednesday's match will be the first time that either Cassidy or Taven will be in a Texas Death Match in AEW.

The International Champion will defend his title against one of the Undisputed Kingdom members, Roderick Strong, at next month's Revolution pay-per-view.

Khan also announced on X that Jon Moxley will go one-on-one with Dax Harwood on this week's "Dynamite," which will be the first time they will face each other in a singles match in AEW.