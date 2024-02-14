WWE Expands Partnership With Love Has No Labels Campaign

2024 has, so far, been a year of ups and downs for WWE. The company has made major announcements, such as "WWE Raw" moving to Netflix in 2025 and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson joining the TKO Board of Directors. On the other hand, a lawsuit has been filed by a former employee, accusing Vince McMahon and others in the company of serious crimes. In the midst of this already chaotic year, WWE has announced that they'll continue their partnership with the Ad Council's Love Has No Labels campaign.

The goal of the campaign is to "promote the acceptance and inclusion of all people across race, religion, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, and disability." WWE has worked with Love Has No Labels in the past, with John Cena previously starring in an advertisement for the group. As part of this partnership extension, WWE will offer merchandise associated with different heritage months, such as Black History Month in February. Some of the proceeds from each sale will go to the Ad Council to support the ongoing campaign.

Another element of the partnership will be an upcoming PSA, set to feature appearances from various WWE stars like Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, and Cody Rhodes. The video will also feature footage of historical figures such as Martin Luther King Jr., Cesar Chavez, and Harvey Milk, among others.

WWE's association with Love Has No Labels is just one of their partnerships with the Ad Council. The company noted that it would also be participating in an upcoming ad campaign advocating for taking care of mental health.