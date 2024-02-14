Booker T Weighs In On New AEW Star Deonna Purrazzo

Earlier this year, following a lengthy run with Impact Wrestling/TNA, Deonna Purrazzo signed with AEW and immediately entered a feud with Toni Storm. The two are now set to battle it out at AEW Revolution with the AEW Women's World Championship on the line. Speaking on a recent edition of "The Hall of Fame," WWE's Booker T gave his assessment of Purrazzo as a performer.

"Purrazzo is ... that girl next door that can go out and perform at a very, very high level," Booker said. "You look at her and you say, 'Man, I can go out and take her from pillar to post.' And then you get in the ring with her and you go, 'Aw, she's pretty good.'"

According to Booker, Purrazzo built up her talents in Impact, with the WWE Hall of Famer neglecting to mention the three years that Purrazzo spent in WWE. Booker said that Purrazzo put in the work and earned a shot at the big time with her AEW offer.

During her time with Impact, Purrazzo made a couple of previous appearances on "AEW Dynamite," including a match against Mercedes Martinez for the Undisputed Ring of Honor Women's World Championship in May 2022. This was shortly after Tony Khan purchased Ring of Honor, and Martinez captured the title from Purrazzo on the show.

Since signing with AEW in January, Purrazzo has wrestled four matches in AEW — two on "Dynamite" and two on "AEW Collision." The former Impact Knockouts Champion has walked away victorious each time, setting her up for the title shot at next month's pay-per-view. So far, Purrazzo's story has revolved around her former friendship with Storm, how the two have grown apart, and how Purrazzo now looks to take the title away from the "Timeless" champion.

