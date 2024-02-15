Eric Bischoff Explains Issue He Has With Young Bucks Vs. Sting & Darby Allin In AEW

Last week on "AEW Dynamite," the company attempted to inject some heat into The Young Bucks' issues with Sting and Darby Allin when the former jumped the latter straight after they won the AEW World Tag Team Championship. They attacked them and Sting's sons, leaving their enemies a bloody mess as the show ended with a chorus of boos, but it did not win over Eric Bischoff, who felt that segment had excessive blood and showed a lack of understanding of how to create heat.

"There's just no story there, it's an excuse for a story," Bischoff said on "83 Weeks." "There was not an inciting incident, not a compelling — that's a keyword. People say, 'Oh, there's such great story in AEW,' no there's not. There are excuses for matches, there are angles that are used as an inciting moment to create an excuse for matches going forward, but there's no art to any of these stories." While it's yet to be confirmed, it is expected the two teams will face each other at Revolution in what will be Sting's retirement match. However, Bischoff doesn't believe the Bucks are capable of being heels, and he believes that them leaning into backstage and online issues post-CM Punk isn't compelling enough.

"They're taking on this role to support the fact that Sting wants to have a match with them," Bischoff said. "I 100% agree that The Young Bucks are ideal candidates for that role. But it's incumbent upon creative to make that heel turn, to make the fact that now The Young Bucks are heels, you have to make that believable there has to be a reason for it creatively that the audience can wrap their heads around and invest in."



