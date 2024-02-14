WWE Reportedly Released Popular On-Screen Personnel

A little more than two months after "NXT" personality McKenzie Mitchell was surprisingly released from WWE, the promotion has made another shocking cut. PWInsider reports that Matt Camp, best known for co-hosting WWE's YouTube show "The Bump," was released from WWE last week.

The release marks the end of Camp's five-year run with the promotion, having signed in September 2019, only a month before "The Bump" began airing in October. Camp would go onto appear on every episode of "The Bump" until his last week, with no reason being given for his absence. In addition to his "Bump" obligations, Camp also appeared on WWE Network/Peacock shows "Raw Talk" and "SmackDown" lowdown, as well as serving on the panel of WWE PLE kickoff shows.

Camp's work ethic and knowledge of the WWE product have led to many in WWE being shocked by his release, and no reason has been given for why he was let go. Camp's next move is also uncertain, though he was active in wrestling before signing with WWE, having worked as the lead announcer for Tommy Dreamer's "House of Hardcore" promotion, while also contributing to "Busted Open Radio."