Eric Bischoff Discusses WWE Making 'Lemonade Out Of Lemons'

The WWE WrestleMania 40 press event might have confirmed Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes as the main event for the big extravaganza in April, but it also provided plenty of questions about what is next. However, Eric Bischoff was left impressed by what he saw in terms of WWE's ability to change paths due to fan reaction.

"I believe they definitely made lemonade out of lemons, it was a great move, it worked," he said on "83 Weeks." "There was so much controversy, there was so much investment, there was so much investment by the audience into Cody Rhodes and his story." WWE originally had Rhodes give up his shot at WrestleMania 40 to The Rock, something that Bischoff felt there was no reason for. It led to an outcry of support for the "American Nightmare" with the #WeWantCody movement seemingly forcing a change of plans, which Bischoff thinks was the right move.

"To me there just seems to have been such a heightened interest and passion for WrestleMania and for Cody's story," Bischoff said. "Now with Rock involved, it only increases. I think the controversy, and even though I believe creatively and strategically they fumbled the ball with Rock and the announcement." While it is still expected that Rock will be competing in some capacity, the WWE fans' backing of Rhodes has proven to be crucial, with Bischoff claiming it reached a point that couldn't be ignored. "Social media has finally reached that point where there is a decentralization if you will, of power," he said. "I'm happy to see it."

