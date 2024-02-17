Bully Ray Details The Type Of Heel WWE Needs For Cody Rhodes

WWE legend Bully Ray believes that there are very few heels in WWE who fit perfectly against Cody Rhodes, and explained the kind of bad guy the men's Royal Rumble winner should go against.

The Hall of Famer, during his recent appearance on "Busted Open," argued that there's no heel right now in WWE that can elevate Rhodes, barring The Rock and Roman Reigns.

"The heels that are needed, the type of heel that is needed to breathe down Cody's neck does not exist," declared Ray. "Rock has a great chance of doing it, Roman has a chance of doing it, I would entrust them. A Seth breathing down Cody's neck? You can't do it."

The legendary tag team star added that "The American Nightmare" needs a bully-like character as an opponent for him to become an even bigger babyface in WWE. He pointed out how The Rock towered over Rhodes at the WrestleMania 40 press conference, which fits the mold for the perfect Rhodes heel opponent.

"You have to have some type of bully-esque quality to you, whether that's actually physically looking down upon somebody. Rocky stands too close to Cody and Cody looks like a child. It's just the way it is. Rocky is a 6'3", 285-pound jacked up monster. There's nothing Cody can do to defend against that. Take a look at the way Rocky walked towards Cody at the press conference. You can see almost the smoke coming out of Rocky's nose looking down upon Cody," said Bully Ray.

The Rock, who was to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, is now in a feud with Rhodes after he turned heel. The Hollywood star slapped "The American Nightmare" at the WrestleMania 40 press conference, and has sided with his Anoaʻi family brother Reigns in the lead-up to "The Show of Shows."