Damien Sandow Explains Why He Didn't Do More Politicking In WWE Tenure

NWA star Aron Stevens, formerly known as Damien Sandow in WWE, has discussed why he didn't politick during his time in WWE.

Stevens was a recent guest on Chris Van Vliet's "Insight" podcast, where he was asked if he and Triple H bonded over their experience of training under the late Killer Kowalski, who was their mentor. The former Money in the Bank winner said he didn't want to politick and only do the best for the company.

"I have a weird thing as a pro where, people say, 'Like you should politick more.' I never wanted to because — and that may have been my own ego to be like look, I try to be a decent human being, don't do anything that's going to embarrass the company, show up to work and let that speak for itself. If I have to lower myself as a man or as a human, I'm not willing to do that."

He also added that he is happy with the choices he has made and the career he has had so far in his pro wrestling career.

"People say my career should have been this, it should have been that, everyone has their take on whatever. At the end of the day, my career was what it was, I made the choices I made and I stand by them. I'm fortunate enough to where I have developed this skill set that if I want a job in pro wrestling I can get one."

The former WWE star added that he is happy to be where he is presently in his career and is enjoying his time in NWA. Stevens joined the promotion in 2019 after spending some time in the indies and Impact Wrestling/TNA after his stint with WWE came to an end.