Backstage Update On Drew McIntyre's WWE Contract Status

WrestleMania 40 in April might be Drew McIntyre's last as his WWE contract expiration looms large, but he will definitely be appearing on the show.

Fightful Select is reporting that McIntyre is scheduled for the "Show of Shows" after injury and inactivity time was added to his current deal, pushing it beyond April. Fightful also confirms recent reports that McIntyre and WWE are optimistic they will get a new deal done, but that nothing has yet been signed. Exactly what has got in the way of a deal being locked in yet is unknown, since he is reportedly held in high regard by both staff and talent in WWE for his work both on and off camera.

There has been much speculation surrounding McIntyre's future with WWE, spurred by reports that he had issues with his creative direction in 2023 and later when it emerged that he had left the building abruptly following CM Punk's unexpected Survivor Series return. Nonetheless, he has been positioned at the top of the "Raw" card both against Punk, as well as Cody Rhodes and current WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. McIntyre defeated AJ Styles during last week's "SmackDown" to qualify for the men's Elimination Chamber match later this month to determine Rollins' title challenger at WrestleMania, and he's one of the leading favorites among fans to win the bout and thus challenge for Rollins' title. If he does so, it will be his first world title match at 'Mania since coming up short against Bobby Lashley in the opening contest of WrestleMania 37.