Damian Priest Opens Up About The Importance Of The WWE Tag Team Titles

While the perception of WWE's tag team titles has wavered numerous times over time, The Judgment Day's Damian Priest believes their prestige has been firmly restored in recent years. During an interview with "Inside The Ropes," Priest opened up about the current state of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships, citing the WrestleMania 39 night one main event match – Jimmy and Jey Uso vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn — as evidence of the titles' progress.

"I think it goes without saying that unfortunately, there was a time where the tag team titles fell off a little bit and they weren't as important as they should be," Priest said. "Then, obviously, the focus came back. WrestleMania [39 night one] main event, tag team titles – that's a wild one. No one could have predicted that the [WWE] Tag Team Championships would be the main event of one of the nights in WrestleMania. So that tells you everything you need to know as far as where they are now as far as importance ... [Finn Balor and I] are carrying that tradition of making sure that the titles stay important, and we take pride in that. We don't want the titles to fall off again. I don't think anybody does. You can tell by how many people want the tag team championships. It's not just tag teams, it's individual big stars that want to team up with somebody to take the titles from us. I think that's awesome."

Together, Priest and Finn Balor have two Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship reigns under their belt, with their current run beginning on the October 16 episode of "WWE Raw." Since then, the Priest-Balor pairing has accrued four successful televised title defenses. Next weekend, the duo will put their titles on the line against British Strong Style (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate) at WWE's Elimination Chamber event in Perth, Australia.

