Backstage Reaction To WWE Lawsuit And John Laurinaitis's Comments

The sexual misconduct and trafficking lawsuit against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE is still ongoing. However, the latter party has shared some information via his attorney that paints the company in a negative light. Recently, it was reported that Laurinaits claimed WWE executives knew about Ashley Massaro's sexual assault claim, despite them denying it in the past. However, despite his willingness to cooperate with the investigation, one WWE employee told Fightful Select that Laurinatis isn't an innocent bystander.

"I'm sure he thinks he's doing himself favors by saying management knew and proper WWE protocols were followed, but too many things happened there under his watch."

Massaro claimed that she was drugged and assaulted on a military base during one of WWE's tours of Kuwait. After reporting the incident to the company, she was allegedly told to keep quiet while they investigated the situation internally. Furthermore, Massaro's friend recently said that WWE's board threatened her into silence during a meeting.

The Fightful Select report also notes that another source said that Laurinaitis was set up as Vince McMahon's "fall guy" after stories of his alleged hush money payments became public in 2022. However, now that Laurinaitis is embroiled in a legal dilemma following the lawsuit, some employees believe he is turning on McMahon to benefit himself. Laurinaitis insists that he's a victim in the lawsuit and has denied any wrongdoing while vowing to defend himself against the charges in court.

Meanwhile, several WWE talents Fightful spoke to have revealed that they haven't been prohibited from speaking about the lawsuit in public forums. Additionally, one unnamed former WWE talent is reportedly considering coming forward to the media with a story that's seemingly relevant to the case.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).