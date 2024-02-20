WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T Makes Offer To NXT Stars Called Up To The Main Roster

While established "WWE NXT" stars like Tiffany Stratton and Bron Breakker have now found themselves a new home on WWE's main roster, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T is keeping his line of communication open just in case. On a recent episode of "The Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker, who currently serves as an "NXT" commentator, opened up about his approach to seeing developmental talent make the transition to the main roster brands of "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown." Though their schedules may no longer sync up with his, Booker insists that the "NXT" call-ups can always contact him if they need any kind of guidance.

"[They can call me] if they need me, but that's almost like seeing your kid leave the nest. 'You're on your own now kid.' They're going to be so busy. They're going to be running," Booker said. "That's why I get so much joy out of working with the guys at 'NXT,' because I see them every week. We're in the same spot. They got the training facility right next door. If we need to work on anything, we can watch film. But when you're at the main roster, [and] when I go to work and do the kickoff show, those guys are running. They're all over the place ... To not work with [a talent like] Tiffany Stratton on one move, but still be able to work with Tiffany Stratton, and give her that little bit of knowledge that she needs to really accent certain little bitty things, has been so freaking awesome. To watch her bring it into play and do it right there in front of my very eyes and I go, 'Okay, she's getting it. She's got it.' That's all I needed."

As Booker alluded to, Tiffany Stratton – a former "NXT" Women's Champion – ascended to WWE's main roster earlier this month, inking an exclusive contract with the "SmackDown" brand. Former "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker followed suit shortly after, with "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis announcing his signing during the blue brand's February 16 episode.

