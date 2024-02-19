Why Eric Bischoff Is Having A 'Hard Time' With The Rock's Current WWE Character

Following a one-off appearance last fall, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson made a more long-term return to WWE at the beginning of 2024. In addition to returning in an onscreen capacity, Johnson was added as a member of TKO's Board of Directors. Reactions to Johnson's return were mixed, or even negative in some cases, causing Johnson to advocate for himself turning heel. Speaking on a recent edition of "Strictly Business," former WCW executive Eric Bischoff commented on The Rock deciding to play the villain.

"Let's see how it plays out," Bischoff said. "I'm having a hard time. My visceral reaction is: ew, why? No. But, look, he's an amazing performer and if that's what Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has decided that's what he wants to do, then I would definitely give him the benefit of the doubt. Let's see where it goes."

Initially, upon Johnson's return, it seemed as though the idea was to pit him against his cousin, Roman Reigns, in a match that many fans have waited years for. However, Johnson would have had to push Cody Rhodes out of the way to make that happen, and vocal audience members made it clear they were not happy with that, resulting in a change in plans for the promotion.

As of today, it seems as though the direction is Johnson teaming up with Reigns against Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag match. However, Reigns and Rhodes are set to face off in singles action at WWE WrestleMania 40 already. This means either the two men will have to compete twice in two nights, or the plan won't play out that way at this year's WrestleMania. With less than two months until the big show, fans shouldn't have to wait too long to find out.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Strictly Business" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.