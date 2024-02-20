Why Dominik Mysterio Doesn't Know What He'll Be Doing At WWE WrestleMania 40

Despite being just 26 years old, Dominik Mysterio has already carved a significant place for himself on the WWE roster. As of now, however, it's unclear what Mysterio will be doing at WWE WrestleMania 40, or even if he has a spot on the card at all. Appearing on Konnan's "K100" podcast, Mysterio shared his thoughts on the situation heading into wrestling's busiest season.

"I have no idea what I'm doing at [WrestleMania]," Mysterio said. "I don't really get a heads-up on anything when it comes to creatives and stuff, unless I go and ask. ... Tell me what to do and I'll do my best to go out there and make it look as [good] as possible to the best of my abilities."

Mysterio admitted that he feels very grateful to be in the position that he's currently in and therefore doesn't see a reason to try and politick for a better spot on the roster. As Mysterio put it, he doesn't want to "be poking at any bears" when it comes to his position in the company.

"I'm happy," Mysterio continued. "I'm f***ing having a blast doing it, especially with the crew that I'm doing it with. I've become actual friends with everybody there."

For nearly two years, Mysterio has been a member of The Judgment Day, with the group currently consisting of Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, Damien Priest, and JD McDonagh. Though it seemed R-Truth was poised to join their ranks in recent weeks, the stable has instead rejected him and entered into an unusual feud with the veteran. Last night on "WWE Raw," Mysterio, Balor, McDonagh, and Priest faced off against Truth, The Miz, Johnny Gargano, and Tomasso Ciampa, with Priest pinning Truth for the victory.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "K100" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.