One Of Eddie Guerrero's Classic WWE Low Riders Purchased By Surprising Hip-Hop Star

WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero was known for his colorful personality, as well as his colorful low riders. Guerrero's former cars have become something of a collector's item to WWE fans and low rider enthusiasts alike, even famous ones like rapper Vanilla Ice.

In a new YouTube video, Ice reveals that he worked tirelessly to purchase the low rider that belonged to the late Guerrero. An avid fan of Guerrero, Ice downplayed the significance of the car drastically to the naive seller, getting the price for the iconic car down to a meager $15,000. It is not clear when Guerrero rode this particular low rider on WWE programming but according to Ice, it is linked to Guerrero.

Guerrero unfortunately passed away in 2005, at the age of 38. Former WWE broadcaster Hugo Savinovich recently said that Guerrero was likely about to be on the best run of his WWE career, which had peaked a year earlier when he won the WWE Championship from Brock Lesnar, before Guerrero's untimely death. Guerrero's longtime friend and tag team partner Rey Mysterio paid tribute to the WWE Hall of Famer, entering to Guerrero's iconic music, while riding a low rider, at last year's WrestleMania 39. The former WCW Cruiserweight Champion touched a lot of lives during his historic career, even former AEW World Champion CM Punk, who says Guerrero was kind and respectful to him during a low period in Guerrero's life when he was working the independent scene after being fired by WWE. Guerrero wrestled Punk at an event and put him on a path to superstardom.