Bully Ray Pitches Idea For WWE Continuing Cody Rhodes Vs. Bloodline After WrestleMania 40

WWE legend Bully Ray believes that the Cody Rhodes and The Bloodline storyline could continue after WrestleMania 40, with Rhodes joining forces with his allies to bring down The Bloodline.

Over the last few months, Rhodes has formed partnerships with some of The Bloodline's rivals, which include the likes of Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and Seth Rollins. Ray, in a recent edition of the "Busted Open" show, argued that Rhodes could form a group and try to tear up The Bloodline.

"Cody would have to kind of assemble his — remember the cartoon Super Friends — the Hall of Justice ... the bad guys were the Legion of Doom, and the Hall of Justice were the good guys. Cody would have had to put together his Hall of Justice to take down The Bloodline's Legion of Doom," said Ray.

He added that he would like to see The Bloodline hold all the titles in WWE and perhaps have "The American Nightmare" and his "Hall of Justice" group target them and win their titles.

"I would not hate a continuation of a story that saw The Bloodline ... adding The Rock to The Bloodline makes this the strongest version of The Bloodline we've seen. And the strongest version of The Bloodline should have all the championships. We've seen many factions in the past hold all the championships. If The Rock is truly part of The Bloodline if there ever really was a time for a faction to hold every last piece of gold in a company, I would think it would be The Bloodline," said the tag team legend.

Rhodes will face Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40, which could see him end "The Tribal Chief's" 1200+ day reign as champion. Since the formation of The Bloodline in 2021, Reigns has held the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, while The Usos — before they went their separate ways — were the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.