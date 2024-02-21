Booker T Warns Of 'Slippery Slope' Regarding Former WWE NXT Talent Velveteen Dream

Booker continued by talking about the impact of social media on Dream's situation. "I've seen comments from people that have never been to America before, making comments," Booker explained. "And that's where everything is so connected, where people can make your life miserable, where you can never get a job ever again in your life, and you've never been charged for that crime that people have convicted you for, in the public opinion. It's really a slippery slope that we're living in today."

Booker later admitted Dream made some huge mistakes, acknowledging it's a problem anytime an adult attempts to engage with a minor online. Despite the accusations, Dream's former employer, WWE, found no evidence of any wrongdoing. Meanwhile, the "NXT" commentator said he never interacts with kids at his Reality of Wrestling school without their parents present, because interactions via social media or text can be misinterpreted.

Regarding Dream being given a second chance, Booker said, "I just don't think you should be persecuted forever if there is not a real crime. If there was a victim, if it was one of these kids that has accused him of something and the police came and picked up Patrick Clark and took him to jail and he was prosecuted for that, I would be all for everything that these people are talking about."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Hall Of Fame" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.