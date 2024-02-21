Jonathan Coachman Opens Up About The Rock's Return To WWE

Since making his return to WWE last month, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been the talk of the wrestling world. One of the figures who has offered their opinion on Johnson's return is Jonathan Coachman. The former "WWE Raw" commentator appeared on "Busted Open Radio" and shared what he wants to see with The Rock's latest run.

"I hope that The Rock is back and is gonna show up many times," Coachman said.

He then explained that he felt Johnson would serve as a catalyst for performers to take their work more seriously. This was in reference to comments made by Mark "The Undertaker" Callaway about the environment backstage being calmer under the regime of Paul "Triple H" Levesque, though Callaway seemed to view the change as a good thing.

Coachman also shared his belief that Johnson is playing the long game when it comes to big box office numbers. Though he may have turned heel for now, the former WWE commentator stated that a face turn, when executed correctly, will result in a huge boon for The Rock as a draw.

"A lot of guys won't go full-blown heel because it costs them money in their merch," Coachman continued. "But now if you can be a really cool heel, like The Rock is, then you can flip it on its head no matter how you do it. And I hope that young kids are looking at that and saying, 'This is what I can be.'"

This past Friday on "WWE SmackDown," The Rock solidified his heel turn by officially aligning himself with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. With Reigns now set to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 40, it remains to be seen what The Rock will be doing at this year's event.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.