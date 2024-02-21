Bully Ray Details What He Wants To See From Cody Rhodes In WWE & What He Shouldn't Do

While Cody Rhodes seems set to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 40, he still has a hurdle in the form of The Rock. The two have been at odds since Rock returned, and briefly took Rhodes' shot against Reigns, and many believe the two could find themselves facing off at Night One of WrestleMania, with Rock and Reigns teaming up to face Rhodes and WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins.

Should Rhodes and Rock face each other, Bully Ray has some advice for how Rhodes should handle it. That advice, which Bully gave on Tuesday's episode of "Busted Open Radio," would be to avoid a promo battle with Rock, which Bully feels could set up Rhodes to get booed.

"The last thing Cody should do is try to match Rock on the mic," Bully said. "It's not happening. Rocky will absolutely destroy Cody on the mic. That's not because Cody's good on the mic, it's that it's The Rock, and he's superior. Only John Cena was able to handle The Rock on the stick, maybe Punk a little bit. You're talking about the top...percent of guys on the microphone.

"So if The Rock does, Cody has to sit back and take it and go 'You know what? I can't match you on the microphone. And I might not be able to lift as much as you in the gym, and I'm not on a Hollywood star like you, and I'm not this and I'm not that? You know what I can do Rock? I can beat you. I can pin you. And for three seconds, I'll be damned if I can't be better than you.' And smack him right back in the face...Those people will go ballistic for Cody because Cody's being honest."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription