Booker T Says WWE Could Shock The World With This Star At WrestleMania 40

WrestleMania 40 is just around the corner, and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T was asked if he thinks Jade Cargill's first WWE singles match will take place at that two-night event. Cargill made her in-ring debut for the TKO Group Holdings-owned promotion during the women's Royal Rumble match last month.

"I'm sure she's training," Booker said. "I'm sure she's down at the PC training on a regular basis ... The last time we saw Jade Cargill, she looked pretty damn good in the ring. She did not look like she was out of place at all, and I think that comes from just that little bit of training, trying to learn that intricate detail as far as why you're in the ring ... It may not be a bad thing her having a match at 'Mania and then going out there and shocking the world, man."

Cargill inked a multi-year contract with WWE last September, following the expiration of her contract with AEW. During her run with Tony Khan's promotion, Cargill held the TBS Championship for a record-setting 508 days. Upon signing with WWE, Cargill said she left AEW to "create a legacy." The 31-year-old has aspirations to someday be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. At the Royal Rumble, Cargill made quite the impression during her in-ring debut, eliminating Nia Jax from the women's over-the-top-rope bout and making it to the final three. She also had a memorable staredown with former women's champion Bianca Belair.

