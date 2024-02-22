AEW Dynamite 2/21/2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Both Adam Copeland and Daniel Garcia had been pushing for a TNT Championship shot in recent weeks until they collided on "AEW Dynamite" last week. That match was inconclusive due to the involvement of Christian Cage's merry men, as they destroyed Copeland with a con-chair-to. That's something that should be a big deal and ideally would keep Copeland out of action for several weeks, but in the world of wrestling anything is possible and there were fears that the "Rated-R Superstar" would be competing at AEW Revolution.

Thankfully, that's not happening. Now, that isn't because we don't want to see Copeland wrestling, but because his absence is Daniel Garcia's gain. It seemed like AEW was pushing towards a triple threat match between them and Cage for the upcoming PPV, but tonight it was confirmed that Garcia will be dancing his way to arguably the biggest singles match of his career to this point.

AEW has been doing a great job with Garcia lately, as he has quietly been getting the rocket strapped to his back. Having him hit rock bottom in the Continental Classic only to use those losses as fuel to put together a winning run that puts him in this position has been great, and he certainly has the fans behind him now. While AEW could easily have made Garcia a major star long before now, that's a story for another day. He's getting the big singles match while Copeland can sell the injuries to make his eventual return an even bigger deal.

Sadly, we appear to be getting the same Cage storyline angle of "your family member is dead, haha" here, but at the very least it is putting Garcia in the position he rightfully deserves. His in-ring talent has never been questioned, but throughout his dancing gimmick, he has showcased a lot more personality, and his promo Wednesday night was excellent. Fans can now rest easy and look forward to an excellent singles match at Revolution for the TNT Championship while knowing that the unnecessarily long angle between Cage and Copeland will reignite down the road -0 seemingly pleasing everyone.

