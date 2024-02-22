WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER Is Game For This Opponent At WrestleMania 40

One doesn't become the longest-reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion in history without racking up some rivals along the way. For GUNTHER, arguably his greatest rival during his record-setting run has been Chad Gable. Though GUNTHER emerged victorious in all three title matches he had against Gable in 2023, including the match where GUNTHER broke Honky Tonk Man's record as the longest reigning IC Champion, Gable pushed him to the limit each time, to the point that some felt he was the best potential opponent to eventually dethrone GUNTHER for the title.

During an appearance on the "Battleground Podcast," GUNTHER was asked whether he was up for defending the championship against Gable one last time, perhaps on a big stage like WrestleMania 40. While it's certainly a possibility GUNTHER would consider, he noted that Gable is just one of many wrestlers who could serve as an ideal Mania opponent.

"Honestly, I've got to say he's not the only one I guess," GUNTHER said. "That's just the life of the champion. A bunch of guys want a piece of that. That being said, I think that he's a phenomenal athlete, he's a great technician. And the matches we had, I think, were phenomenal. And the audience enjoyed them a lot. If it should come to that for WrestleMania, yeah, I'm here for it. But we have to see. I think there's a few options in the pipeline. I don't know what's in store for Mania."

In the meantime, GUNTHER is likely soaking in his latest successful title defense, having defeated Jey Uso this past Monday on "Raw," giving GUNTHER his 20th successful title defense overall.

