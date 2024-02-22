WWE's GUNTHER Says This NXT Product Is Superior To A Lot Of Main Roster Stars

As of now, it's unclear who GUNTHER will be defending his WWE Intercontinental Championship against at WWE WrestleMania 40. However, if it's up to the Austrian competitor, a recent "WWE SmackDown" addition would be a prime candidate. Speaking on the "Battleground Podcast," GUNTHER shared his opinion on the impressive abilities of former "WWE NXT" Champion Bron Breakker.

"I think, just athletically, he's somebody that's superior over a lot of the guys on the main roster," GUNTHER said. "But that was the Royal Rumble. He was in there for a few minutes, and it's gonna show if he can uphold it in a one-on-one situation."

After making his main roster debut in the Men's Royal Rumble last month, Breaker was welcomed as an official member of the "SmackDown" roster last week. In the Rumble match, Breakker reportedly took the spot of Brock Lesnar, who was slated to participate but was pulled after he was indirectly implicated in the recent lawsuit against Vince McMahon and WWE. GUNTHER credited the young performer for making a splash with the spotlight on him and teased a possible match between himself and Breakker.

"If I [were to] face him at WrestleMania, I would be confident," GUNTHER continued. "My advantage [over] him is ... [my] almost 20-year career. He is still very young and inexperienced in [pro wrestling], but I think he has all the potential in the world."

With Breakker stepping into Lesnar's spot in the Royal Rumble without a hitch, and a match between Lesnar and GUNTHER expected by fans for this year's WrestleMania, some have called for Breakker to replace Lesnar once again. However, Breakker was placed on "SmackDown" while GUNTHER continues to hold down the fort on "Raw." Therefore, a match between the two doesn't seem likely for this year.

