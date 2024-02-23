Mark Henry Explains Why This Week's AEW Dynamite Was A 'Take That' Moment

AEW coach and producer Mark Henry believes the feeling is back when it comes to AEW. On the latest "Busted Open Radio," Henry had effusive praise for the recent episode of the promotion's flagship show.

"Incredible. For all the critics and all the naysayers, that's one of those [shows] where you're like, 'Take that,'" Henry exclaimed, gushing with pride over this week's "AEW Dynamite" episode. "They opened up with unbelievable fire."

The show opened with a tag team match between The Blackpool Combat Club's Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley, who wrestled FTR to a time-limit draw. The Hall of Famer also appreciated the quality of the promos from this week's show.

"I don't know if I've ever seen Sting and Wardlow as emotional and fired up as they were last night," Henry said. "I mean just tremendous."

Wardlow cut a fiery promo about how he refuses to be held back by management any longer, while WWE Hall of Famer Sting cut an emotional, angry promo against The Young Bucks, following the attack on his sons. Henry's main role in AEW right now is coaching, recently admitting that his love for competition is dead, replaced fully with a love for teaching and nurturing the next generations of professional wrestlers.

While Henry is a one-of-a-kind athlete, he also helps AEW talent with the psychological aspects of putting together professional wrestling matches. According to him, he reached out to Tony Khan who hired him within a day of Henry mentioning he'd be willing to work on AEW's coaching staff.