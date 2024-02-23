Five Hot Takes From The Week In Wrestling: What We Wish Had Happened & More (2/22/2024)

Much like Chris Jericho in WCW, Drew McIntyre's recent WWE booking has painted him as a conspiracy victim. Now, I know McIntyre hasn't actually uttered the word "conspiracy," but the pattern of his losses — notably in title matches — has certainly raised some red flags.

Over the last two years, McIntyre's record has reflected significantly more wins than losses. However, when it comes down to those pivotal moments, when it counts the most (i.e., title matches), McIntyre falls short, sometimes at no fault of his own. McIntyre has birthed losses due to a variety of reasons — interference from The Bloodline, protection of historic reigns, a thwarted Money in the Bank cash-in, and more Bloodline interference.

Heading into the 2024 Elimination Chamber, McIntyre is hoping to change his fate, and get himself back on track for another title match. The winner of the Men's Elimination Chamber, of course, will earn the right to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40. Given the stakes, McIntyre is desperate to secure a victory. And in an unforgiving and unpredictable environment like the Elimination Chamber, anything can happen. Three men could team up to take McIntyre down. "The Scottish Warrior" could also be faced with the disadvantage of starting off the match. McIntyre's desperation could also prove to be his downfall, and further lean into the "conspiracy" theme that has long surrounded him, which, to me, isn't a big idea. In fact, it could give McIntyre more time to sharpen his disgruntled persona and/or send him into an entertaining spiral.

Betting odds currently place McIntyre as the heavy frontrunner to win the Men's Elimination Chamber (-2000). Considering that the other three match winners seem to be rather obvious (Becky Lynch, Judgment Day, and Rhea Ripley), though, WWE should spice things up a bit, and, like the Elimination Chamber name suggests, make it a little more unpredictable.

Of the remaining five entrants, that being Randy Orton, LA Knight, Bobby Lashley, Logan Paul, and Kevin Owens, Orton makes most logical sense to award the victory to. Logal Paul is already holding the United States Championship — a title that Kevin Owens declared he wants another shot at. And much like Bobby Lashley is rivaling Karrion Kross, LA Knight is currently entangled in a feud with AJ Styles. Meanwhile, Randy Orton finds himself with a cleaner slate, with no obvious direction heading into WrestleMania.

Should Orton win the Elimination Chamber, he will move on to face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40. This wouldn't be the first time seeing these two square off at "The Show of Shows," as Orton defeated Rollins at WrestleMania 31. Fast forward nine years, Rollins is now near the top of the WWE foodchain, while Orton is bouncing back from an almost career-ending injury. Given their respective career shifts, and previous history, Rollins recently pinpointed Orton as his preferred opponent coming out of the Elimination Chamber.

"I want to face Randy [Orton]," Rollins told "Nathan, Nat & Shaun." "I owe him one. We had a WrestleMania matchup many, many moons ago. WrestleMania 31 in San Francisco. Now, we're nine years later, we're both in different places in our careers. I think Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton on the marquee sounds beautiful."

If Rollins wants Orton to challenge him at WrestleMania 40, then so should WWE.

Written by Ella Jay