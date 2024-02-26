Backstage Reactions From TNA Talent Meeting In Light Of Scott D'Amore's Exit

TNA No Surrender took place over the weekend, and it was the first major live event the company has held since the firing of former TNA president Scott D'Amore. With members of the roster reportedly upset over the situation, a meeting involving talent and the promotion's new management was held ahead of No Surrender, and Fightful Select has shared some additional details on what took place.

The meeting was said to have featured both new and old members of TNA management, with some talent also having an opportunity to speak to higher-ups individually. The meeting seems to have served as a positive step in repairing the relationship between TNA management and performers, with one wrestler described as a "top name" reportedly telling Fightful that he had initially wanted out of his contract but decided to stay with the company willingly after the tapings this past weekend.

Additionally, there was an acknowledgment that the entire roster has been putting in a lot of hard work to reinvigorate the TNA brand. Many did not want to throw all that away despite the unhappiness over D'Amore's dismissal, and the report stated that the meeting helped create excitement over the company's future once again.

No Surrender saw former WWE star Mustafa Ali capture the TNA X-Division Championship, while both Moose and Jordynne Grace retained their world titles. The Knockouts Tag Team Championship changed hands as well, with Killer Kelly and Masha Slamovich defeating Rosemary and Havok. Earlier in the show, Ace Austin and Chris Bey successfully defended the TNA World Tag Team Championship against The Grizzled Young Vets among other matches.