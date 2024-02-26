Report: WWE Star Almost Missed Elimination Chamber 2024 Due To Medical Condition

Raquel Rodriguez returned to in-ring competition on "WWE Raw" last week to qualify for the women's Elimination Chamber match. However, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion almost missed out on competing inside the steel structure in Perth, Australia.

Rodriguez, who has been open about her battle with Mast Cell Activation Syndrome, unfortunately, suffered a flare-up during the flight across to Australia which put her appearance in the match in doubt. That led to it becoming touch-and-go for her being able to work the premium live event, especially since she missed the practice match that the ladies did once they were all in the country.

Fortunately, Rodriguez was able to compete on the night and she did end up being part of the match that was eventually won by Becky Lynch. Rodriguez went with a make-up-free look for that match, which was due to the flare-up she was dealing with. She took to social media to release a statement about that and admitted she was proud that she was able to go out and perform, revealing her face was the same color as her satin-pink pillow case at one point.

Rodriguez had previously shared an emotional video that recounted her journey with the condition to this point, showcasing the hives and swelling that she has been having to battle with during her time away from WWE. The "Raw" Superstar was open about the fact that her journey is still far from over, as this past weekend highlighted, but she revealed that she's got a fantastic support system.