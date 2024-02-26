Photo: Asuka Shares Pic With Fellow WWE Stars From Australia Trip

Despite her often intimidating performances on TV, WWE star Asuka has built a positive social media presence by consistently sharing photos and videos of her adventures outside of the wrestling promotion. Earlier today, Asuka posted a picture of herself in Australia alongside her Kabuki Warriors tag team partner Kairi Sane and fellow WWE star Shayna Baszler (via X). The trio can be seen wearing zip-line gear, indicating that they either just had or were about to take part in the thrill ride. Alongside the photo, Asuka shared her enthusiasm for the recent journey.

I had a great time in Australia! 🐨🦘🇦🇺

オーストラリアはとても楽しかった

@WWEAustralia pic.twitter.com/2RXK2tqw8i — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) February 26, 2024

The performers weren't just in Australia for the zip line, however. WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth took place this past Saturday, with Asuka and Sane successfully defending the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on the kickoff show. Baszler was not on Saturday's show but made the trip out to Australia nonetheless.

Asuka made several additional posts during her time abroad, including a picture of herself holding a koala bear. The record-breaking former "WWE NXT" Women's Champion is far from the only one who documented her time in Australia, with fellow wrestlers such as Australian native Rhea Ripley sharing their experiences in the country.

Working in tandem, Asuka and Sane captured the tag titles on the January 26 episode of "WWE SmackDown," overcoming Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. The two Damage CTRL members would then go on to successfully defend the title in a rematch against the former champions a little over a week later on "WWE Raw." Following that, Saturday's match against Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell was just their second title defense in the reign so far.