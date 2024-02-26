Photo: Rhea Ripley Poses For Pic With Australian Tag Team

It was a homecoming weekend for WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, who returned to her native Australia to headline WWE Elimination Chamber, defeating Nia Jax in singles action. In between it all, Ripley found the time to hang out with some old friends, including one of the more popular tag teams in Australia's wrestling scene.

Taking to X late Sunday evening, Ripley posted a photo of herself with Gabriel Aeros and Eli Theseus, better known as the tag team Parea. Ripley praised Aeros and Theseus profusely, referring to them both as family. She also implored fans to watch out for the duo, perhaps hinting at bigger things for their careers going forward.

My Boys.

My Brothers.

My Family.

The MF Parea! 🖤 Gabriel Aeros & Eli Theseus, watch out for these two! pic.twitter.com/LQLxrR9549 — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) February 26, 2024

Ripley, Aeros, and Theseus have long been connected, having grown up in Adelaide, Australia, and all getting their starts in Adelaide-based promotion Riot City Wrestling, where Ripley worked from 2013 to 2017 when she signed with WWE. Among Ripley's final matches in Australia was teaming with Aeros on New Year's Eve 2016, where the duo defeated Bulldog McKenzie and Venus, in the first of a combined five matches Aeros and Ripley would work that evening.

Since Ripley's departure, Aeros and Theseus have continued to be mainstays for Riot City Wrestling, while also competing for Melbourne City Wrestling and World Series Wrestling. The duo have also made two appearances for New Japan, when the promotion toured Australia in April 2023, and one appearance for the NWA, challenging then NWA World Tag Team Champions Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf in Australia just days after their New Japan appearances.