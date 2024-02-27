Thunder Rosa Discusses Sting's Upcoming Final AEW Match Against The Young Bucks

The end of Sting's illustrious career is coming, with his final match set for Sunday at AEW's Revolution pay-per-view, and he may retire a champion. "The Icon" and Darby Allin will defend the AEW World Tag Team Championships against the Young Bucks – or as they're going by now, their government names of Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, fully embracing their company Executive Vice President heel personas. The bout will be contested in a tornado tag match.

Former AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa spoke about Sting's final match on a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio." She contemplated the possibilities of the "Stinger" either retiring as a champion to much fanfare or putting over the Bucks' new gimmick. Rosa said the match has to end in a way that's best for business.

"It's better because then the Bucks can say, 'We were the ones who retired Sting. We did this to Sting.' And it gives them more heat and I think for the Bucks, that's what they really need," Rosa said. "They really need to be adversaries for somebody that is beloved by the fans and do something that is disgustingly nasty for them to be like, 'Alright. We are real heels now. You can't take this away from us.' In storyline, I think this is what it should be. If you want the cool confetti, the memories, the cool pictures, then yes, let him leave as a champion."

Rosa said the first option of the Bucks winning would be best, in her opinion.

AEW Revolution will emanate from the Greensboro Coliseum, and in addition to Sting's last match, the card will also feature Samoa Joe defending his AEW World Championship against Adam Page and Swerve Strickland, while Will Ospreay will also make his big, full-time move to AEW in a match against Konosuke Takeshita.