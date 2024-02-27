Video: Chad Gable Outlines Quest For WWE Intercontinental Title: 'It Just Means More'

GUNTHER questioned who he will be defending his Intercontinental Championship against at WWE WrestleMania 40 during "WWE Raw" last night, and while fans are speculating a variety of names, Chad Gable has made it clear he wants to be the one facing the Imperium leader. Gable took to social media to stake his claim as he wrote, "To me ... it just means more. I wasn't just randomly reminded of this last night. ⁣I wanted to share a piece we made back during the holidays. I've used it as personal motivation and watched it every day as a constant reminder of my why. To me ... it just means more." He also shared a video highlighting his feud with the Intercontinental Champion, and the way GUNTHER made it personal by invoking his family.

Gable does hold one victory over GUNTHER in an Intercontinental Championship match, but due to the fact it was via count-out the title never switched hands. When the two men competed again it was GUNTHER who successfully defended the title, and since then Gable has been focused on building as much momentum as possible to try and get back to being in the title picture.

However, Gable does face competition in trying to earn that title shot, with GUNTHER having had some run-ins with Sami Zayn backstage, while The Judgment Day also confronted him on "Raw" as they threw their names in the mix as well. GUNTHER was reportedly slated to wrestle Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 40, but with that match no longer happening due to the "Beast Incarnate" seemingly being implicated in the sex trafficking lawsuit against Vince McMahon, plans are very much up in the air for the "Ring General."