Kevin Owens Talks About Work With Sami Zayn Going Under The Radar, WWE Tag Team Title Run

WWE star Kevin Owens believes that he and Sami Zayn had fantastic matches during their time as tag team champions, but they didn't get the appreciation they deserved.

Owens recently spoke to "Inside The Ropes," where he was asked about his and Zayn's run with the titles. He believes that the matches they put on were great, but he wasn't happy about the tag title run as a whole.

"I'll say this, me and Sami worked our asses off to give main events on 'Raw' every week, that had people going wild, and we succeeded," declared Owens. "I'm not one to toot my own horn, I really am not, but I think Sami and I did a lot of special things as champions that went under the radar because they weren't on pay-per-views, they weren't in the big, you know, under the big, bright lights, they were usually on 'Raw.' But we had some very special matches and it was great, it was great to have that with them regardless.

Owens further delved into his and Zayn's tag team title run and stated that they didn't match the run The Usos had with the titles, claiming that they weren't afforded the opportunities to do it.

"What I wish we could have accomplished, one of the things I had said before we won the title is I hope we were going to do justice to the run that Usos had with them. I don't think we got the chance to do that but we ... it's certainly not for a lack of trying," said Owens.

Owens and Zayn faced The Usos in the main event of night 1 of WrestleMania 39 last year, where the duo won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. Their reign ended in September at the Payback Premium Live Event where they lost the titles to The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest.