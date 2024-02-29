CMLL Announces First-Ever Arena Mexico All Women's Show On International Women's Day

After a tremendous 2023, CMLL has kept the momentum going in 2024, forging a strong working relationship with AEW, even as visa issues attempt to neuter some of the partnership's impact. But before CMLL holds its big AEW vs. CMLL match in late March, where the Blackpool Combat Club will face top stars Blue Panther, Mistico, Ultimo Guerrero, and Volador Jr., the promotion will do something it's never attempted in its 91-year history.

During last night's edition of "CMLL Informa," CMLL announced that the March 8 edition of "CMLL Super Viernes" will be an all-women's show. Taking place on International Women's Day, the show will feature a five-match card, headlined by a Mexican National Women's Tag Team Championship match where the champions, La Jarochita and Lluvia, will defend against Andromeda and Skadi.

The March 8 show will not be the first all-women's show in CMLL history, as the promotion previously ran two such events in Puebla and Guadalajara during October 2023, and is believed to have held all-women's shows in Arena Coliseo during the promotion's early years. However, this will be the first-ever all-women's event the promotion has run in their home base of Arena Mexico, considered the most iconic venue in the history of lucha libre. Though unconfirmed, should the show prove to be a success, it would likely lead to the event becoming a yearly tradition going forward.

In addition to the main event, the show will also feature former WWE Mae Young Classic competitor Zeuxis in singles action, challenging Reyna Isis for the Mexican National Women's Championship, as well as Dark Silueta defending the CMLL Japan Women's Championship against former WWE star La Catalina. One notable name missing from the show is Stephanie Vaquer, who will be traveling to Japan to challenge Giulia for the New Japan Strong Women's Championship on March 10.