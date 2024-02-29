WWE's Shawn Spears On NXT Return: 'Sometimes The Truth Hurts'

This past Tuesday on "WWE NXT," Shawn Spears made his return to WWE after just over five years away. While he was known as Tye Dillinger during his previous run, it seems he'll continue with the name he used in AEW and on the independent wrestling scene. Spears made his grand return by attacking Ridge Holland from behind with a chair, and the "Perfect 10" wrestler shared an additional comment on the situation on social media last night.

"Sometimes, the Truth hurts," wrote Spears. "But if it comes from me... It always will."

Spears' words came while quoting a post that included several pictures of his return. Beginning at the NXT Vengeance Day PLE, vignettes have been playing that featured cryptic wording, with teases of someone acting as a mirror to reveal truth to others. These vignettes wound up referencing Spears, and it seems as though the latest version of his wrestling character will be playing some mind games with his opponents.

Tuesday's debut came roughly two months after Spears announced that he would be leaving AEW. Spears debuted with the promotion at their very first show, AEW Double or Nothing 2019. Some of his biggest moments across his four years with the company include his feud against Cody Rhodes and his involvement with the Pinnacle. During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Spears was one of the few wrestlers seated ringside for many of the matches and he could often be seen placing bets alongside his future Pinnacle partner MJF.

During his time as Tye Dillinger, he was most associated with the "Perfect 10" gimmick. That included Spears entering the 2017 WWE Men's Royal Rumble match in the 10th spot, and joining the company's main roster a few months later. Spears asked for his release in 2019 and went on to debut with AEW shortly after.